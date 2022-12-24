Maui News

DOCARE recruits donate gifts for Toys for Tots

December 24, 2022, 2:27 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

DOCARE Recruits Toy Donation. PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi

Recruits for the Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement Academy Program went the extra mile to connect with their community and boost holiday spirits.

The 42 men and women of recruit class 22-01 took time out of their training schedules to collect more than 80 new toys, books, or games for the annual Toys for Tots toy drive.

Recruits and DOCARE staff donated one to two toys each, and also collected gifts through family members.  They were able to fill two drop off boxes worth of toys.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We hope these small gestures can help to spread a little joy to local children and their families this holiday season,” said DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla. “It’s a great way for our recruits to hit pause from the rigors of training and connect with the communities we serve.”

The recruits are more than halfway through their training program, which started in August and includes courses in Administrative Justice, First Aid/CPR/AED, report writing, boating and PWC certifications, emergency vehicle operations, and defensive tactics. Set to graduate in March, this is the largest academy class for state conservation officers to date.

PC: DLNR Hawaii.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Residents Make Waves To Extend Beach Access At One Of Mauis Busiest Surf Spots 2Legacy Maui Mom And Pop Eatery Cupies Will Have New Local Owners By End Of Year 3Missing Person Washington Woman Last Seen Wednesday Morning In Kihei Maui 4Big Island Vigil Held In Honor Of Fallen Hawaiʻi Life Flight Crew That Went Missing Off Maui 5West Maui Fire Near Kapalua Airport Burns Fallow Fields 6Bissen Names Andrew Martin As Prosecuting Attorney Scott Teruya As Finance Director Jordan Molina To Public Works