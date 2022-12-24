Thai Mee Up Kula 2 in Makawao. PC: State DOH

Kulamalu food truck Thai Mee Up Kula 2 in Makawao was temporarily closed by the state Department of Health due to a cockroach infestation.

During a routine inspection Dec. 22, the DOH inspector observed about 25 roaches in “various life stages” throughout the food truck, including on a shelf above the service window, beneath frying plans, in a to-go container and on the floor, according to a news release issued today.

As a result the food establishment received a red placard Dec. 22, ordering that it must remain closed until all violations are resolved and the health department allows the mobile unit to reopen.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Other violations include numerous droppings on wiping cloths on a shelf above the service window; an accumulation of grease and food debris observed throughout the unit, which serves as a food source for roaches; the mobile entrance door was left open at the time of inspection without a screen or other means to prevent the entry of flies and other pests; and lack of proper temperature control in a prep chill. This violation was corrected on-site by moving the potentially hazardous foods to another unit at proper temperature.

Operated by Maui Mobile Food Court LLC, Thai Mee Up Kula 2, located at 28 Kiopaa Place, Makawao, must take the following steps before reopening:

• Professional pest control treatment to eradicate the pests

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

• Pest service invoices provided to the district inspector

• Deep cleaning to eliminate all potential pest food sources

• Screening at the doorway to reduce pest entry when the door is left open

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A follow-up inspection is slated Dec. 28.

State DOH’s Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold.

To view restaurant inspection reports, visit this state website. For more information on the department’s placard program, visit the DOH page.