Advisory-level Christmas Day surf rolls in on north, west shores for parts of Maui County

December 25, 2022, 7:12 PM HST
High surf at Ho‘okipa Beach on the North Shore. File photo by Madeline Ziecker.

A high-surf advisory for the north-facing shore of Maui and the north- and west-facing shores of Moloka’i remains in effect through 6 a.m. Monday. 

The northwest swell will maintain advisory level surf for north and west facing shores tonight, but surf is expected to drop below advisory levels prior to daybreak Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Surf along north-facing shores are predicted to reach 15 to 20 feet. West shores may see waves from 12 to 16 feet. 

Also, strong breaking waves and powerful currents will make swimming dangerous, the NWS added.

