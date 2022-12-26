Maui News

Kaiser contributes to food banks in Hawaiʻi with farm fresh produce

December 26, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
* Updated December 26, 6:01 AM
File photo courtesy: Maui Food Bank

The Maui Food Bank and Hawaiʻi Food Bank will receive $100,000 in assistance in Kaiser Permanente grants.

The Farm to food bank grants, connected to federal food assistance programs, helps farmers harvest their surplus produce and brings the items to food banks, instead of plowing the crops under, due to a lack of buyers.

An estimated 10,000 residents will benefit from the produce that otherwise might have been wasted.

The Maui Food Bank Fresh 4 All and the Hawaiʻi Food Bank’s Kupuna Fresh programs will deliver the farm-direct produce to underserved families in the community.

“During this season of giving, we’re honored to extend our care to the communities that need it most,” said John Yang, MD, president and medical director, Hawaiʻi Permanente Medical Group. “Our hope is that these grants to the Maui Food Bank and Hawaiʻi Food Bank will help ensure that no local families go hungry and provide resources to help sustain Hawaiʻi’s farmers and food supply.”

Comments

