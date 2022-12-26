Hāna Highway. PC: Wendy Osher (1.30.22)

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Note: The holiday lane closure restriction runs from Monday, Dec. 19, through Monday, Jan. 2. Only closures with demonstrated need (e.g., necessary for safety or to avoid lengthy construction delays) have been approved and are on this list.

— South High Street (Route 30) —

Wailuku: Closure of one side of Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) at a time at the Malako Street intersection on Tuesday, Dec. 27 through Wednesday, Dec. 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for raised crosswalk installation.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Wailuku/Waikapū: Right shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between Kehalani Parkway and Kuikahi Drive on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree pruning.

Waikapū: Right shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between Maui Tropical Plantation and Kuihelani Highway on Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Friday, Dec. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree pruning.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road on Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Friday, Dec. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping of the center median.

Kāʻanapali: Full closure of southbound lanes of Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) at the Kakaʻalaneo Drive intersection on Thursday, Dec. 29, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for roadway construction for the West Maui Hospital project. One northbound lane will be contraflowed to allow traffic in both directions.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (24/7 modification) Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) will open to two lanes in the southbound (Makena) direction and one lane in the northbound (Kahului) direction. Access to Kūlanihākoʻi Street will be through South Kīhei Road. Details here.

— Kaʻahumanu Avenue/ Main Street (Route 32) —

Wailuku: Left lane closure possible in either direction on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) between mile marker 0.75 to 0.9, between Maui Lani Parkway to Kainani Street, on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping of the center median.

— Hāna Highway (Route 36/360) —

Haʻikū: Single right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between Ulalena Loop and mile marker 4 on Tuesday, Dec. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree trimming.