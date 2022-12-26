Maui Surf Forecast for December 26, 2022
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|10-15
|8-12
|7-10
|7-10
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:00 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:52 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:00 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:53 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The slow decline of the ongoing moderate size, medium period northwest (310-320 degree) swell will maintain High Surf Advisory (HSA) surf heights along north and west-facing shores (except Big Island) through mid or late morning. The next moderate size, medium period northwest (310 degree) swell will build in Wednesday and potentially increase north and west-facing shore surf back up to HSA levels Thursday and Friday. A slightly larger northwest swell arriving around New Year's Day could also generate a HSA event next Monday. East-facing shore chop will remain small but a short term increase in easterly winds Tuesday will likely add another foot or two onto east faces.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 5-10mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com