HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-15
8-12
7-10
7-10 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
2-4
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 12:20 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 04:00 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:52 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 10:20 PM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.6 feet 06:05 AM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 01:16 PM HST.




High 1.0 feet 05:11 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:53 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The slow decline of the ongoing moderate size, medium period northwest (310-320 degree) swell will maintain High Surf Advisory (HSA) surf heights along north and west-facing shores (except Big Island) through mid or late morning. The next moderate size, medium period northwest (310 degree) swell will build in Wednesday and potentially increase north and west-facing shore surf back up to HSA levels Thursday and Friday. A slightly larger northwest swell arriving around New Year's Day could also generate a HSA event next Monday. East-facing shore chop will remain small but a short term increase in easterly winds Tuesday will likely add another foot or two onto east faces. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 5-10mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
