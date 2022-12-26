Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 10-15 8-12 7-10 7-10 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 2-4 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 12:20 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 04:00 PM HST. Sunrise 7:00 AM HST. Sunset 5:52 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 10:20 PM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.6 feet 06:05 AM HST. Low 0.7 feet 01:16 PM HST. High 1.0 feet 05:11 PM HST. Sunrise 7:00 AM HST. Sunset 5:53 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The slow decline of the ongoing moderate size, medium period northwest (310-320 degree) swell will maintain High Surf Advisory (HSA) surf heights along north and west-facing shores (except Big Island) through mid or late morning. The next moderate size, medium period northwest (310 degree) swell will build in Wednesday and potentially increase north and west-facing shore surf back up to HSA levels Thursday and Friday. A slightly larger northwest swell arriving around New Year's Day could also generate a HSA event next Monday. East-facing shore chop will remain small but a short term increase in easterly winds Tuesday will likely add another foot or two onto east faces.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 5-10mph in the afternoon.