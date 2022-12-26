ʻAnini Beach, Kauaʻi. File PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.

A multi-agency search continues for a missing California man who was apparently swept out to sea while swimming at ‘Anini Beach on Kauaʻi.

On Sunday afternoon, 56-year-old Prakash Shroff of California was reportedly swimming with two family members shortly after 1 p.m. when they became distressed. Two individuals made it safely back to shore with the assistance of bystanders, but Shroff could not be located.

Ocean Safety lifeguards conducted an initial search of the area and were soon joined by Rescue 3 aboard Air 1, the US Coast Guard, firefighters from the Hanalei Station, the Kauaʻi Fire Department’s on-duty Battalion Chief, and officers and detectives from the Kaua‘i Police Department’s Patrol Services and Investigative Services bureaus.

The Coast Guard continued its search through the night and all agencies resumed their efforts at first light Monday morning. Rescuers report low visibility and dangerous conditions as there is a strong current and large surf in surrounding waters.

The two other swimmers were treated by AMR medics on scene and released. The Visitor Aloha Society of Kaua‘i and Life’s Bridges is assisting the man’s family.

Updates on the search will be provided as information becomes available.