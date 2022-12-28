The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reported 1,095 new COVID-19 cases for the week of Dec. 22-28, 2022. This is well below the last peak of 8,924 new infections reported during the week of May 19-25, 2022. There were three COVID-19 deaths this week.

PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Health

As of 9 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2022, the latest data available, there were six individuals hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19. Of the six hospitalized individuals, three are vaccinated (including two boosted), two are unvaccinated, and the status of one is unknownn. None of these patients are in the ICU, and none are on a ventilator.

The number of hospitalized remains below both the 41 reported during the height of the delta surge in August 2021, and the previous omicron high of 56 reported on Jan. 28, 2022.

Maui Health COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The state shifted to a weekly data summary on March 16, 2022. Highlights since then include the following:

The greatest number of new infections was recorded during the week of May 19-25 when there were 8,924 new cases in the state.

new cases in the state. The greatest number of deaths reported in a single week was July 21-27, 2022, when 23 deaths occurred.

deaths occurred. For the week of Sept. 22-28, 2022, there were 12,755* new infections *(includes 10,995 historic reinfections and 800 historic cases as a result of deduplication and cleaning of historic data).

The latest weekly count includes 140 cases on Maui, 148 on Hawaiʻi Island, 79 on Kauaʻi, four on Molokaʻi, three on Lānaʻi, and 24 out of state. There are 697 new COVID-19 cases on Oʻahu.

Testing sites throughout the County of Maui are posted here.

The vaccine clinic at Maui Memorial Medical Center is available on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. to accommodate the booster shot appointments. Additional vaccine sites available during the month are posted here.