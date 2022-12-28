Maui News

Fireworks enforcement planned in Maui County over New Year’s weekend

December 28, 2022, 4:45 PM HST
* Updated December 28, 4:57 PM
Freworks – Maui. File photo credit: Carl Yoshihara (7.6.19)

The Maui Police Department announced it will be conducting firework enforcement operations in addition to sobriety checkpoints over the New Year’s weekend.

The department issued a reminder that it is illegal to import, transfer, sell, or use aerial fireworks without a permit.

The law establishes criminal liability for a homeowner, renter, or person responsible for real property who intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly allows an individual to possess, set off, ignite or cause to explode any aerial device while on the premises. It also sets criminal penalties, which can constitute a Class C felony, a misdemeanor, or a fine of at least $500 and not more than $2,000.

“Continued assistance from the public is appreciated in helping to enforce violations,” police said in a press release. “Witness statements, photographs, and video recordings that show the offense that can be authenticated by one or more witnesses are sufficient when officers arrive on the scene.”

As a reminder, consumer fireworks can only be legally ignited from 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 1 a.m. New Year’s Day.

There will be two public aerial fireworks displays in Maui County for New Year’s Eve–one offshore of the Grand Wailea Resort, and the other at the Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi at Mānele Bay. Both displays begin at approximately 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022. 

In a press release announcing permit sales and reminders about general prohibitions and safety tips surrounding fireworks use, fire officials said, “The best way to stay safe is to not use fireworks in the first place. Leave fireworks to the professionals.”

Comments

