Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 28, 2022

December 28, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
8-12
10-15 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 06:51 AM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 02:13 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:53 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.0 feet 07:00 PM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 12:02 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 07:35 AM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 03:06 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:54 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current west northwest swell will be holding steady through the morning. A pair of increasingly larger west northwest swells will pass around the islands the remainder of the week and into the beginning of the new year. The first of these west northwest swells will be arriving through the day and is just showing up at the far offshore northwest buoys. This swell will lift surf through this afternoon into evening and produce High Surf Advisory level surf along many north and west-facing Kauai-to-Maui shorelines Thursday and Friday. This moderate size, medium period swell may have just enough of a westerly component to sneak higher swell into Big Island's leeward waters and generate elevated west-facing shore surf by Thursday morning. A larger northwest swell is expected to build in New Year's Day and peak next Monday. East-facing shore surf will experience a small bump through the day due to a short duration of slightly increased trade flow. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
