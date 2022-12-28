Maui Business

New round of MEO Core Four Business Planning course begins Jan. 3

December 28, 2022, 11:08 AM HST
David Daly, Director of the Maui Economic Opportunity Business Development Center, teaches a Core Four Business Planning class in Wailuku in July. Photo Courtesy: MEO

The first Core Four Business Planning series of 2023, offered by Maui Economic Opportunity’s Business Development Center, begins Tuesday, Jan. 3, at MEO.

Classes will be available in-person and live via Zoom.

Core Four offers a total of 24 hours of instruction on how to start, operate and grow a business and is perfect for those thinking of starting a business or in the early stages and in need of further direction.

The five-week series runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 3 to Feb. 3.

The course cost is $50. Financial assistance is available.

Registration is required and can be done online at www.meoinc.org (go to Programs and Services, Business Development Center, Core Four). Enrollment forms also may be obtained at MEO Family Center in Wailuku weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A one-hour Core Four introductory meeting will be held at noon, Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Maui County Business Resource Center at the Maui County Service Center, 110 Ala‘ihi St., Ste. 209, Kahului.

For more information, contact BDC Director David Daly at 808-249-2990.

Core Four’s county funding comes through the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development.

