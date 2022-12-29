Improvement projects have been announced for the War Memorial Football Stadium and Satoki Yamamoto Track and Field Facility in Wailuku. PC: County of Maui

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation will accept applications for Summer 2023 Tri-Annual Permits from Jan. 3-10, 2023, for leagues, schools, and recreational programs. Permit applications will be accepted for recreation use of pools, gyms, fields, stadiums, and tennis courts during the activity period of April 16 to July 31, 2023.

Complete applications will be accepted from 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Late applications will not be considered. Due to tight processing timelines, applications cannot be accepted via postal mail.

Requesting assistance with properly completing tri-annual applications is highly encouraged. Phone appointments for assistance can be made by calling 808-270-7389 during office hours. Applicants are encouraged to seek assistance early to help them submit complete applications well in advance of the Jan. 10 deadline.

Applications can be submitted via email at [email protected] or in person at any parks permits office. Only complete applications will be processed. Application packets will be available by request via email. For park permit office locations, please visit the County of Maui website at www.mauicounty.gov/parks.