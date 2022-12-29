Maui Surf Forecast for December 29, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|7-10
|8-12
|10-14
|12-16
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Sunny.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:01 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:54 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:02 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:54 PM HST.
Swell Summary
West northwest swell moving through area waters will hold steady through the day today before a larger medium period west northwest swell (300-310) arrives later tonight through Friday.
A strong low developing east of Japan looks to merge with a large complex system that could generate a long period and larger NW (300-320) swell. It is expected to reach the islands late Sunday into Monday. Current indications are that warning level surf will be possible during this time. South and east facing shores stay at background levels through the weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 5-10mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com