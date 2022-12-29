Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 7-10 8-12 10-14 12-16 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 07:35 AM HST. Low 0.5 feet 03:06 PM HST. Sunrise 7:01 AM HST. Sunset 5:54 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.2 feet 09:24 PM HST. Low 1.0 feet 01:29 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 08:18 AM HST. Low 0.3 feet 03:50 PM HST. Sunrise 7:02 AM HST. Sunset 5:54 PM HST.

Swell Summary

West northwest swell moving through area waters will hold steady through the day today before a larger medium period west northwest swell (300-310) arrives later tonight through Friday.

A strong low developing east of Japan looks to merge with a large complex system that could generate a long period and larger NW (300-320) swell. It is expected to reach the islands late Sunday into Monday. Current indications are that warning level surf will be possible during this time. South and east facing shores stay at background levels through the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.