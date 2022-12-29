Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 29, 2022

December 29, 2022, 6:01 AM HST
Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
8-12
10-14
12-16 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 07:35 AM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 03:06 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:54 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.2 feet 09:24 PM HST.




Low 1.0 feet 01:29 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 08:18 AM HST.




Low 0.3 feet 03:50 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:54 PM HST.









Swell Summary




West northwest swell moving through area waters will hold steady through the day today before a larger medium period west northwest swell (300-310) arrives later tonight through Friday. 


A strong low developing east of Japan looks to merge with a large complex system that could generate a long period and larger NW (300-320) swell. It is expected to reach the islands late Sunday into Monday. Current indications are that warning level surf will be possible during this time. South and east facing shores stay at background levels through the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE. 




Comments
