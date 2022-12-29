Crime Statistics
Police investigation underway in Kahului
Maui police have closed Puʻukani Street between Puʻnēnē Avenue and Aoloa Loop while authorities conduct an investigation.
The road closure went into effect at around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday night, Dec. 29, 2022.
Hawaii News Now is reporting that the investigation in underway into an officer-involved shooting. Maui Now has reached out to police for an official statement.
*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
