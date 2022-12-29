Crime Statistics

Police investigation underway in Kahului

December 29, 2022, 8:24 PM HST
Maui Now

Maui police have closed Puʻukani Street between Puʻnēnē Avenue and Aoloa Loop while authorities conduct an investigation.

The road closure went into effect at around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday night, Dec. 29, 2022.

Hawaii News Now is reporting that the investigation in underway into an officer-involved shooting. Maui Now has reached out to police for an official statement.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments

