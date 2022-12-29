Japan Airlines. PC: Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.

Maui November 2022 visitor count is down;

Spending is up from 2019

There were 228,803 visitors to Maui in November 2022 compared to 232,330 visitors in November 2019, marking a -1.5% drop. Visitor spending was $435.2 million compared to $377.9 million in November 2019, which translates to a +15.2% increase. The average daily census on Maui was 62,204 visitors in November 2022 up from the 61,437 visitors (+1.2%) in November 2019.

The data was included in a preliminary visitor statistics report compiled by the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

Through the first 11 months of 2022, there were 2,651,688 visitors to Maui compared to 2,784,485 visitors (-4.8%) in the first 11 months of 2019. For the first 11 months of 2022, total visitor spending was $5.13 billion compared to $4.61 billion (+11.2%) in the first 11 months of 2019.

Sadayasu: “Full tourism recovery in 2025”

Statewide, there were a total of 735,340 visitors who arrived in the Hawaiian Islands in November 2022, representing a 90.9% recovery from the same month in 2019. As measured in nominal dollars, these visitors spent $1.52 billion in November 2022, an increase of 13.7% compared to the $1.34 billion reported for November 2019.

DBEDT Director Chris J. Sadayasu said Hawai‘i tourism continued to steadily recover in November with international visitor recovery at 53.7% as compared with the same month in 2019; this is the highest international recovery rate since the start of the pandemic in April 2020.

There were 27,898 visitors from Japan in November 2022 compared to 131,536 visitors (-78.8%) in November 2019. Visitors from Japan spent $46.3 million in November 2022 compared to $189.4 million (-75.5%) in November 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in November 2022 ($240 per person) was lower compared to November 2019 ($255 per person, -6.1%).

According to Sadayasu, the 27,898 visitors from Japan in November 2022 represented the second highest monthly count since the pandemic and the highest recovery rate at 21.2% as compared with November 2019. Year-to-date through November, total visitor count recovered 88.8% from the same period in 2019.

“While we may experience a slowdown in the US visitors coming into 2023, we hope that more international visitors will be coming in the new year and our tourism recovery continues in 2023. We expect full tourism recovery in 2025.” –DBEDT Director Chris J. Sadayasu

Through the first 11 months of 2022, total visitor spending was $17.40 billion, up 9% from $15.96 billion in the first 11 months of 2019. A total of 8,375,977 visitors arrived in the first 11 months of 2022, which was a decrease compared to the first 11 months of 2019 at 9,434,232 visitors (-11.2%).

Other Island Highlights:

Oʻahu: There were 392,683 visitors to Oʻahu in November 2022 compared to 468,684 visitors (-16.2%) in November 2019. Visitor spending was $711.9 million compared to $644.3 million (+10.5%) in November 2019. The average daily census on Oʻahu was 93,958 visitors in November 2022 compared to 100,880 visitors (-6.9%) in November 2019.

Through the first 11 months of 2022, there were 4,377,953 visitors to Oʻahu compared to 5,595,902 visitors (-21.8%) in the first 11 months of 2019. For the first 11 months of 2022, total visitor spending was $7.68 billion (+4.3%) compared to $7.36 billion in the first 11 months of 2019.

Kauaʻi: There were 106,390 visitors to Kauaʻi in November 2022 compared to 103,783 visitors (+2.5%) in November 2019. Visitor spending was $161.7 million compared to $135.9 million (+18.9%) in November 2019. The average daily census on Kauaʻi was 26,876 visitors in November 2022, up from 24,919 visitors (+7.9%) in November 2019.

Through the first 11 months of 2022, there were 1,223,612 visitors to Kauaʻi compared to 1,245,672 visitors (-1.8%) in the first 11 months of 2019. For the first 11 months of 2022, total visitor spending was $1.99 billion compared to $1.73 billion (+14.8%) in the first 11 months of 2019.

Hawaiʻi Island: There were 127,032 visitors to Hawaiʻi Island in November 2022 compared to 131,713 visitors (-3.6%) in November 2019. Visitor spending was $192.3 million compared to $160.7 million (+19.6%) in November 2019. The average daily census on Hawaiʻi Island was 35,491 visitors in November 2022 compared to 32,541 visitors (+9.1%) in November 2019.

Through the first 11 months of 2022, there were 1,516,081 visitors to Hawaiʻi Island, compared to 1,585,992 visitors (-4.4%) in the first 11 months of 2019. For the first 11 months of 2022, total visitor spending was $2.39 billion compared to $2.05 billion (+16.5%) in the first 11 months of 2019.