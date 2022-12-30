Maui News

Maui Police Department's Nicholas Krau promoted to Lieutenant

December 30, 2022
Nick Krau. PC: Maui Police Department / Maui Now graphics.

The Maui Police Department is proud to announce the promotion of Nicholas Krau to the rank of Lieutenant, scheduled to take effect on Jan. 16, 2023.

Lieutenant Krau joined the department in 2000, where he began his career as a Police Officer I in the Kīhei Patrol District, followed by a transfer to the Traffic Division’s DUI Task Force Unit in 2004.  In 2009, he was assigned to the Plans, Training, Research, and Development Section before being promoted to Sergeant in 2012 and served in the Communications Section and Wailuku Patrol District. 

In 2014 he returned to the Traffic Division’s DUI Task Force Unit, where he served until 2022.  Lieutenant Krau’s most current assignment was in the Wailuku Patrol District.

He is a member of the Crisis Negotiations Team, the Peer Support Team, and a Firearms Instructor.

