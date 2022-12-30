Maui Surf

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-15
12-16
8-12
8-12 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 08:18 AM HST.




Low 0.3 feet 03:50 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:54 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph, becoming

                            southeast after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 11:13 PM HST.




Low 1.2 feet 03:57 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            east in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 09:00 AM HST.




Low 0.1 feet 04:21 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:55 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A new medium-period west-northwest swell has arrived in the coastal waters. A High Surf Advisory was issued earlier for north and west facing shores. Surf appears to have reached advisory levels around Kauai and Oahu, and possibly Molokai and Maui, this early morning. And west facing shores of the Big Island could see advisory level surf by day break. Surf is expected to continue to build today. Also, a strong low developing east of Japan looks to merge with a large complex system that could generate a long-period and larger northwest swell that would reach the islands late Sunday into Monday. This looks to be a warning level surf event. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
