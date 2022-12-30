Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 10-15 12-16 8-12 8-12 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 08:18 AM HST. Low 0.3 feet 03:50 PM HST. Sunrise 7:02 AM HST. Sunset 5:54 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 11:13 PM HST. Low 1.2 feet 03:57 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 09:00 AM HST. Low 0.1 feet 04:21 PM HST. Sunrise 7:02 AM HST. Sunset 5:55 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A new medium-period west-northwest swell has arrived in the coastal waters. A High Surf Advisory was issued earlier for north and west facing shores. Surf appears to have reached advisory levels around Kauai and Oahu, and possibly Molokai and Maui, this early morning. And west facing shores of the Big Island could see advisory level surf by day break. Surf is expected to continue to build today. Also, a strong low developing east of Japan looks to merge with a large complex system that could generate a long-period and larger northwest swell that would reach the islands late Sunday into Monday. This looks to be a warning level surf event.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.