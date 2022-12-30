Maui Surf Forecast for December 30, 2022
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|10-15
|12-16
|8-12
|8-12
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:02 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:54 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
east in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|7:02 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:55 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A new medium-period west-northwest swell has arrived in the coastal waters. A High Surf Advisory was issued earlier for north and west facing shores. Surf appears to have reached advisory levels around Kauai and Oahu, and possibly Molokai and Maui, this early morning. And west facing shores of the Big Island could see advisory level surf by day break. Surf is expected to continue to build today. Also, a strong low developing east of Japan looks to merge with a large complex system that could generate a long-period and larger northwest swell that would reach the islands late Sunday into Monday. This looks to be a warning level surf event.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com