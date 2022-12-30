Maui News

Mayor Victorino says acquisition of 45 acres from A&B is now final

December 30, 2022, 12:07 PM HST
In one of his last official actions as Maui County’s top executive, Mayor Michael Victorino announced today he has signed documents needed to finalize the acquisition of 45 acres of parks, coastal lands and portions of Dairy Road, from Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. 

“This is a day to celebrate,” Mayor Victorino said in a press release announcement. “The announcement came a little late for Christmas, but in time for New Year’s Eve, so let’s toast this accomplishment together. Mahalo nui to Chris Benjamin, A&B’s president and CEO, his hardworking team, the Maui County Council and my staff for working so diligently on this priceless gift to our community.” 

Finalizing the acquisition was the last step before establishing a North Shore Preservation Zone to include Baldwin Beach Park, Baby Beach (Wawaʻu Point), plus 4 acres of shoreline between Mama’s Fish House in Kuʻau and Hoʻokipa.  The County also acquired new lands adjacent to Hoaloha Park in Kahului, Rainbow Park in Makawao and eight roadway parcels along Dairy Road in Kahului.

Vinctorino said this historic day culminates more than two years of negotiations between his administration and A&B Properties. 

“The cost to taxpayers for acquiring these lands from A&B is zero,” Mayor Victorino said.  “It gives me a tremendous feeling of personal satisfaction to deliver this gift to our community, and future generations, before the end of the year. Let’s take it as a good omen for 2023. Happy New Year everyone.”

  • Mayor Michael Victorino and A&B President and CEO Chris Benjamin discuss earlier this month A&B’s donation of 45 acres for parks and open space on Maui. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden.
  • An aerial image shows Baldwin Beach and Baby Beach (Wawaʻu Point) on Maui’s north shore. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden.
  • Shoreline west of Hoʻokipa Beach. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden
  • Rainbow Park. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden
  • North side shoreline west of Hoʻokipa. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden
  • Hoaloha Park. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

