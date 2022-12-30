PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

In one of his last official actions as Maui County’s top executive, Mayor Michael Victorino announced today he has signed documents needed to finalize the acquisition of 45 acres of parks, coastal lands and portions of Dairy Road, from Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.

“This is a day to celebrate,” Mayor Victorino said in a press release announcement. “The announcement came a little late for Christmas, but in time for New Year’s Eve, so let’s toast this accomplishment together. Mahalo nui to Chris Benjamin, A&B’s president and CEO, his hardworking team, the Maui County Council and my staff for working so diligently on this priceless gift to our community.”

Finalizing the acquisition was the last step before establishing a North Shore Preservation Zone to include Baldwin Beach Park, Baby Beach (Wawaʻu Point), plus 4 acres of shoreline between Mama’s Fish House in Kuʻau and Hoʻokipa. The County also acquired new lands adjacent to Hoaloha Park in Kahului, Rainbow Park in Makawao and eight roadway parcels along Dairy Road in Kahului.

Vinctorino said this historic day culminates more than two years of negotiations between his administration and A&B Properties.

“The cost to taxpayers for acquiring these lands from A&B is zero,” Mayor Victorino said. “It gives me a tremendous feeling of personal satisfaction to deliver this gift to our community, and future generations, before the end of the year. Let’s take it as a good omen for 2023. Happy New Year everyone.”





















