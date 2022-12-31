Maui News

Earthquake swarm under Kīlauea caldera attributed to repressurization after eruption

December 31, 2022, 8:18 AM HST
Kīlauea earthquake swarm, Dec. 30, 2022.

A swarm of small earthquakes beneath the Kīlauea caldera is being attributed to repressurization after the end of the last eruption.

The USGS’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports there were approximately 25 earthquakes of less than magnitude 2 that occurred between 6 and 9 p.m. HST on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.

HVO scientists said that although the swarm seemed to be diminishing, it was still possible for activity to pick up again.

The agency described the swarm as “typical” and generally dispersed beneath and around the south side of Halemaʻumaʻu.

The alert levels at both Kīlauea and Maunaloa were lowered from watch to advisory earlier this month on Dec. 13, 2022.

“Overall, the summit of Kīlauea has been gradually inflating since Nov. 28,” according to an informational statement issued by the HVO. “There is no indication that resumption of eruptive activity is imminent and there are no signs of significant activity in either of Kīlaueaʻs rift zones or on Mauna Loa.

Live view of the west vent in Halemaʻumaʻu and the lava lake, from the northwest rim of the caldera, looking south [V1cam]. Dec. 31, 2022. PC: USGS.
Halemaʻumaʻu, lava lake, and down-dropped block [Kilauea Webcam, Dec. 31, 2022] From the west rim of the summit caldera, looking east. PC: USGS.
Kīlauea FAQs: https://www.usgs.gov/volcanoes/kilauea/faqs

Comments

