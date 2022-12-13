Just days, ago, lava was full in the channels from the fissure 3 eruption on Mauna Loa’s Northeast Rift Zone. Over the past two days, the eruption output has greatly reduced. A pond of lava in the fissure 3 cone feeds short lava flows that extended only 1.6 mi (2.6 km) from the vent. The channels below this point appear drained of lava and no longer feed the main flow front. USGS image by K. Mulliken.

Mauna Loa and Kīlauea are no longer erupting, according to morning updates provided by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

HVO scientists say the lava supply to the Fissue 3 vent at Mauna Loa ceased on Saturday, and earthquakes associated with the eruption have greatly diminished.

“Spots of incandescence may remain near the vent, along channels, and at the flow front for days or weeks as the lava flows cool. However, eruptive activity is not expected to return based on past eruptive behavior,” the HVO reports.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The agency continues to monitor Mauna Low for signs of renewed activity, noting that inflation continues in the Summit and Northeast Rift Zone.

At Kīlauea, lava supply to the Halemaʻumaʻu lava lake ceased on Friday, Dec. 9. HVO scientists made the determination based upon lava lake levels and behavior of the crater floor.

Because of the reduced activity at both locations, the USGS lowered the Volcano Alert Level for ground-based hazards from Watch to Advisory, and the Aviation Color Code was downgraded from Orange to Yellow at both volcanoes this morning.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

At Kīlauea, HVO scientists say seismicity and deformation patterns remain unsettled. The HVO reports that the potential remains for resumption of an eruption or initiation of a new eruption at or near the summit of Kīlauea.

The information was contained in a volcanic activity summary reports issued by the HVO shortly after 7 a.m.

DLNR re-opens some previously closed areas at Mauna Loa

The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife also announced it is re-opening several areas that were closed as a result of the eruptive activity two weeks ago. The reopened areas include:

Kapāpala Forest Reserve

ʻĀinapō Trail, road, and cabin

Kīpuka ʻĀinahou Nēnē Sanctuary

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

DLNR reports that Kapāpala Unit J re-opened for game bird hunting last Saturday. As of Monday, the Mauna Loa Forest Reserve and the Mauna Loa Observatory Road remained closed due to continued volcanic hazards. A gate is being constructed at the Mauna Loa Forest Reserve boundary on the access road and will be locked until further notice.

Note: A news briefing is scheduled for 9 a.m. This story will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

Resources and links: