Maui News

HVO: Mauna Loa and Kīlauea are “no longer erupting”; volcano alert level reduced

By Wendy Osher
 December 13, 2022, 7:56 AM HST
* Updated December 13, 8:31 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
3 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Just days, ago, lava was full in the channels from the fissure 3 eruption on Mauna Loa’s Northeast Rift Zone. Over the past two days, the eruption output has greatly reduced. A pond of lava in the fissure 3 cone feeds short lava flows that extended only 1.6 mi (2.6 km) from the vent. The channels below this point appear drained of lava and no longer feed the main flow front. USGS image by K. Mulliken.

Mauna Loa and Kīlauea are no longer erupting, according to morning updates provided by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

HVO scientists say the lava supply to the Fissue 3 vent at Mauna Loa ceased on Saturday, and earthquakes associated with the eruption have greatly diminished.

“Spots of incandescence may remain near the vent, along channels, and at the flow front for days or weeks as the lava flows cool. However, eruptive activity is not expected to return based on past eruptive behavior,” the HVO reports.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The agency continues to monitor Mauna Low for signs of renewed activity, noting that inflation continues in the Summit and Northeast Rift Zone.

At Kīlauea, lava supply to the Halemaʻumaʻu lava lake ceased on Friday, Dec. 9. HVO scientists made the determination based upon lava lake levels and behavior of the crater floor.

Because of the reduced activity at both locations, the USGS lowered the Volcano Alert Level for ground-based hazards from Watch to Advisory, and the Aviation Color Code was downgraded from Orange to Yellow at both volcanoes this morning.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

At Kīlauea, HVO scientists say seismicity and deformation patterns remain unsettled. The HVO reports that the potential remains for resumption of an eruption or initiation of a new eruption at or near the summit of Kīlauea. 

The information was contained in a volcanic activity summary reports issued by the HVO shortly after 7 a.m.

DLNR re-opens some previously closed areas at Mauna Loa

The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife also announced it is re-opening several areas that were closed as a result of the eruptive activity two weeks ago. The reopened areas include:

  • Kapāpala Forest Reserve 
  • ʻĀinapō Trail, road, and cabin 
  • Kīpuka ʻĀinahou Nēnē Sanctuary 
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

DLNR reports that Kapāpala Unit J re-opened for game bird hunting last Saturday. As of Monday, the Mauna Loa Forest Reserve and the Mauna Loa Observatory Road remained closed due to continued volcanic hazards. A gate is being constructed at the Mauna Loa Forest Reserve boundary on the access road and will be locked until further notice. 

Note: A news briefing is scheduled for 9 a.m. This story will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

Resources and links:

As of 7 a.m. on Dec. 12, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologists observed only residual incandescence and no lava movement in the fissure 3 vent on the Northeast Rift Zone of Mauna Loa. The channels below the vent appear drained of lava and no longer feed the main flow front. USGS image by F. Trusdell.
Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Mournful Aloha Shared With The Passing Of Princess Abigail Kawananakoa 2Kekuhaupio Keku Akana Named Managing Director Under Mayor Elect Bissen Administration 3Search Called Off For Missing Snorkeler Shark Warning Signs Removed In South Maui 4Maui Mompreneur Event To Showcase 60 Plus Local Vendors At New Uhmc Location 5Maui Obituaries Week Ending Dec 12 2022 6Blustery Conditions As High Pressures Builds North Of The State