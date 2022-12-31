Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 8-12 8-12 6-8 6-8 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 09:00 AM HST. Low 0.1 feet 04:21 PM HST. Sunrise 7:02 AM HST. Sunset 5:55 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 12:13 AM HST.

Swell Summary

The current moderate size, medium period west northwest swell that peaked Friday is holding steady. The very slow decline of this ongoing swell through Sunday afternoon will keep Niihau, Kauai and Oahu's north and west-facing shore surf heights at High Surf Advisory levels through the afternoon. A storm complex near the date line will generate a larger, longer period west northwest (310-320 degree) swell that will arrive on this swell's heels late tomorrow into Monday. This swell will likely produce warning level surf along many north and west-facing shores Monday.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.