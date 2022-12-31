Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022, 6:01 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
8-12
6-8
6-8 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 09:00 AM HST.




Low 0.1 feet 04:21 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:55 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 12:13 AM HST.
















Swell Summary




The current moderate size, medium period west northwest swell that peaked Friday is holding steady. The very slow decline of this ongoing swell through Sunday afternoon will keep Niihau, Kauai and Oahu's north and west-facing shore surf heights at High Surf Advisory levels through the afternoon. A storm complex near the date line will generate a larger, longer period west northwest (310-320 degree) swell that will arrive on this swell's heels late tomorrow into Monday. This swell will likely produce warning level surf along many north and west-facing shores Monday. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Police Investigation Underway In Kahului      2Mauians Decry Turo Taking Kahului Airport Public Parking Stalls State Mulling New Rules      3Union Some At Mauis Hospital Get Paid Less Than Chick Fil A Rally Seeks Better Maui Health Wages      4From Cashier To Union President Domingo Reflects On Maui Days Supporters      5Mayor Victorino Says Acquisition Of 45 Acres From Ab Is Now Final      6Maui County Farm Bureau Announces Its Board Members And Officers