Maui fire fighters responded to 10 fires, and three fireworks related injuries during the New Year’s holiday between 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2023.
Fire officials say five of the fires were trash bin/dumpster fires, and two were vehicle fires . All the fires were believed to be fireworks related, according to department reports.
Of the three fireworks related injuries, one involved a six-year-old, and two were calls related to difficulty breathing.
