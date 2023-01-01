Maui fire fighters responded to 10 fires, and three fireworks related injuries during the New Year’s holiday between 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2023.

Fire officials say five of the fires were trash bin/dumpster fires, and two were vehicle fires . All the fires were believed to be fireworks related, according to department reports.

Of the three fireworks related injuries, one involved a six-year-old, and two were calls related to difficulty breathing.