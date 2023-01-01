The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s help with any information regarding an individual involved in an alleged assault at a Pukalani home reported on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

Police say the unknown male entered the home and allegedly assaulted a homeowner.

He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and was wearing a long sleeve hoodie, shorts and no footwear.

Police released the following photo in association with their investigation:

PC: Maui Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Oran Satterfield at 808-244-6431 or the department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. For individuals wishing to remain anonymous, contact Maui Crime Stoppers at 808-242-6966.