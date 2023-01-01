Maui police seek information on alleged assault at Pukalani home
The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s help with any information regarding an individual involved in an alleged assault at a Pukalani home reported on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.
Police say the unknown male entered the home and allegedly assaulted a homeowner.
He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and was wearing a long sleeve hoodie, shorts and no footwear.
Police released the following photo in association with their investigation:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Oran Satterfield at 808-244-6431 or the department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. For individuals wishing to remain anonymous, contact Maui Crime Stoppers at 808-242-6966.