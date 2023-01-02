Maui Election

US Rep. Kahele’s congressional term ends; returning to Hawaiian Airlines

January 2, 2023, 7:57 AM HST
* Updated January 2, 7:58 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

US Congressman Kaialiʻi Kahele’s term in the 117th Congress will come to an end the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Congressman Kahele delivered more than $26 million dollars in community project federal funding to Hawaiʻi’s 2nd Congressional District to support nonprofits, county and state priority projects, and Federally Qualified Health Centers throughout Hawaiʻi.

Only the 18th person to ever serve in Congress representing the State of Hawaiʻi since Statehood, Congressman Kahele’s time in elected office comes to an end after serving one term in Congress and two terms in the Hawaiʻi State Senate following the untimely death of his father, the late State Senator Gilbert Kahele. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

On the final day of the 117th Congress, Rep. Kahele and his senior staff shared a video message to thank the constituents and communities throughout the 2nd Congressional District of Hawaiʻi.

“It has been my greatest honor to serve as your United States Representative for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District,” said Congressman Kahele. “Just two years ago, I was sworn into office with my wife Maria and our daughters by my side holding the personal bible of Senator Daniel Kahikina Akaka. Two years later, as I leave Washington, I am extremely proud of the work Team Kahele accomplished and the aloha spirit we brought to our nation’s capital.”

The congressman touted a productive 117th session under the leadership of President Joe Biden and the Democratic control of both chambers.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Major pieces of federal legislation enacted into law included:

  • The American Rescue Plan
  • The Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act
  • The Inflation Reduction Act
  • The CHIPS and Science Act
  • The Honoring our PACT Act
  • The Safer Communities Act 
  • The Respect for Marriage Act 

At the conclusion of the 117th Congress, Congressman Kahele will immediately return to full time employment as a Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330 Captain and continue his service to Hawaiʻi and the Nation as a Lt Colonel in the Hawaiʻi Air National Guard, where he currently is a graduate student in the United States Army War College at Carlisle Barracks in Pennsylvania. 

Finally, Congressman Kahele and the Communications Directors of Hawaiʻi’s 2nd Congressional District Office would like to thank the Hawaiʻi media and local news organizations for their tireless work throughout the 117th Congress to keep the people of Hawaiʻi informed on federal issues that affect the State of Hawaiʻi. 

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Video Maui Rings In 2023 2Dhhl Plans New 75m Villages Of Leialiʻi Subdivision With Up To 250 Units In Lahaina 3Maui Now Top 22 Stories Of 2022 4Maui Police Seek Information On Alleged Assault At Pukalani Home 5Maui Deputy Directors Named To Ag Housing Transportation Environmental Management Public Works And Finance 6Final Field Set For 2023 Sentry Tournament Of Champions