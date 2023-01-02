US Congressman Kaialiʻi Kahele’s term in the 117th Congress will come to an end the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Congressman Kahele delivered more than $26 million dollars in community project federal funding to Hawaiʻi’s 2nd Congressional District to support nonprofits, county and state priority projects, and Federally Qualified Health Centers throughout Hawaiʻi.

Only the 18th person to ever serve in Congress representing the State of Hawaiʻi since Statehood, Congressman Kahele’s time in elected office comes to an end after serving one term in Congress and two terms in the Hawaiʻi State Senate following the untimely death of his father, the late State Senator Gilbert Kahele.

On the final day of the 117th Congress, Rep. Kahele and his senior staff shared a video message to thank the constituents and communities throughout the 2nd Congressional District of Hawaiʻi.

“It has been my greatest honor to serve as your United States Representative for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District,” said Congressman Kahele. “Just two years ago, I was sworn into office with my wife Maria and our daughters by my side holding the personal bible of Senator Daniel Kahikina Akaka. Two years later, as I leave Washington, I am extremely proud of the work Team Kahele accomplished and the aloha spirit we brought to our nation’s capital.”

The congressman touted a productive 117th session under the leadership of President Joe Biden and the Democratic control of both chambers.

Major pieces of federal legislation enacted into law included:

The American Rescue Plan

The Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act

The Inflation Reduction Act

The CHIPS and Science Act

The Honoring our PACT Act

The Safer Communities Act

The Respect for Marriage Act

At the conclusion of the 117th Congress, Congressman Kahele will immediately return to full time employment as a Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330 Captain and continue his service to Hawaiʻi and the Nation as a Lt Colonel in the Hawaiʻi Air National Guard, where he currently is a graduate student in the United States Army War College at Carlisle Barracks in Pennsylvania.

Finally, Congressman Kahele and the Communications Directors of Hawaiʻi’s 2nd Congressional District Office would like to thank the Hawaiʻi media and local news organizations for their tireless work throughout the 117th Congress to keep the people of Hawaiʻi informed on federal issues that affect the State of Hawaiʻi.