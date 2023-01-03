Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 14-18 12-16 10-14 10-14 West Facing 3-5 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds North winds around 5 mph, increasing to

northeast around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 08:22 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 11:07 AM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 5:57 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 06:06 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 01:57 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 08:51 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 11:58 AM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 5:57 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest swell will continue to gradually subside today. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is now in effect for most north and west facing shores. Overlapping northwest (330-340 degrees) and north- northwest (340-350 degrees) pulses will fill in late tonight through Wednesday keeping surf elevated along north and west facing shores. The HSA may need to be extended through tomorrow if these pulses come in larger than guidance. These swells will trend down Thursday through Friday. A small northwest swell (320 degrees) and small north- northeast swell (20-30 degrees) is possible Friday night through the coming weekend.

South facing shores remain small due to a small south- southwest swell (200 degrees) moving through today and tomorrow. Small surf along east facing shores may trend up through the rest of the week as trades return and more northerly and northeasterly pulses move through the state, mentioned above.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 15-20mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.