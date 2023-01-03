Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 03, 2023

January 3, 2023, 6:01 AM HST
Photo Credit: Todd Melton

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
14-18
12-16
10-14
10-14 




West Facing
3-5
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
North winds around 5 mph, increasing to

                            northeast around 15 mph in the

                            afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 08:22 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 11:07 AM HST.











Sunrise
7:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:57 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 06:06 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 01:57 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 08:51 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 11:58 AM HST.











Sunrise
7:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:57 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current northwest swell will continue to gradually subside today. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is now in effect for most north and west facing shores. Overlapping northwest (330-340 degrees) and north- northwest (340-350 degrees) pulses will fill in late tonight through Wednesday keeping surf elevated along north and west facing shores. The HSA may need to be extended through tomorrow if these pulses come in larger than guidance. These swells will trend down Thursday through Friday. A small northwest swell (320 degrees) and small north- northeast swell (20-30 degrees) is possible Friday night through the coming weekend. 


South facing shores remain small due to a small south- southwest swell (200 degrees) moving through today and tomorrow. Small surf along east facing shores may trend up through the rest of the week as trades return and more northerly and northeasterly pulses move through the state, mentioned above. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 15-20mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
