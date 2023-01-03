US Senator Brian Schatz is sworn in for a new term. PC: courtesy (2023)

US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) was sworn in to a new term in the US Senate today. Schatz won reelection to a second full term last November, garnering more than 71% of the vote – the largest margin of victory by any Senate candidate in 2022.

Schatz has served for a decade in the Senate, first joining in 2012 before winning a special election in 2014. He then won his first full term in 2016.

“It has been the honor of my life to represent the great state of Hawai‘i in the Senate. I thank the people of Hawai‘i for their trust in me,” said Senator Schatz. “I’m eager to continue the work of delivering for our state and building a stronger future for everyone.”

Since joining the Senate, Schatz has delivered billions in federal funding to Hawai‘i, including money to defuel and shut down Red Hill, improve infrastructure, and support health care, education, housing, and clean energy programs across the state.

He also authored and helped pass new laws, including measures to fight climate change, support survivors of domestic abuse, expand telehealth, and raise the smoking age to 21, among others. As chair of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, Schatz has also delivered the largest investment for Native communities in US history.

In addition to his committee chairmanship on the Indian Affairs Committee, Schatz serves on the Appropriations Committee, the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, the Foreign Relations Committee, and the Ethics Committee. Last month, Schatz was elected as Deputy Conference Secretary, a new position within the Senate Democratic leadership team. He also continues to serve as Chief Deputy Whip.

VC: via US Senator Brian Schatz / C-SPAN2