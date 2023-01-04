Royal Lahaina Resort collected toys at their Christmas party and donated 115 toys to Maui United Way’s Holiday Toy Drive 2022.

Maui United Way, and Friends of the Children’s Justice Center with sponsorship from Pacific Media Group, held their annual Holiday Toy Drive to benefit children in need on Maui. It’s been eight years since the two agencies joined forces and have been serving our community’s keiki with the help of generous donors.

“The Friends of the Children’s Justice Center knows the importance of collaboration and how it creates the greatest impact in the lives of those in need. We are honored to partner with Maui United Way year after year to ensure that no child will go without a gift for Christmas. The thousands of gifts send a heartwarming message to the children during the holidays that there is a caring and loving community out there for them,” said Paul Tonnesen who is the Executive Director of Maui FCJC.

Bank of Hawaiʻi served as the main drop-off location. With the overwhelming support of the Maui community, they were able to reach their goal and filled 100% of requests, distributing more than 1,870 toys to keiki in need on Maui, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi. All toys were distributed through Maui United Way’s nonprofit partner agencies as well as the partners of Friends of the Children’s Justice Center.

“Special mahalo to our sponsor PMG, Bank of Hawaiʻi, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui, Seabury Hall, Puʻukukui Elementary School, Royal Lahaina Resort, Tiffany’s Maui, Mark Klaschka, and every donor and partner for your support in making this year’s drive successful. It was very touching to see how many people chose to give even in these tough times,” said Maui United Way president and CPO, Nicholas Winfrey.

