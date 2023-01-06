The aftermath of a kona low storm in December had extended impacts on Maui where Pacific Media Group operates a network of radio stations and other digital media products.

With teamwork and resolve, the company was able to bring all stations back on air. Company representatives thanked loyal listeners and the general public for their patience and their steady support.

“We take our responsibility to inform our community seriously, and do everything possible to avoid any interruption in service,” said Sherri Grimes, Vice President and General Manager of Maui Radio Operations at Pacific Media Group.

The statewide media company, based on Maui, is the home of KPOA 93.5 FM, “HI92” KLHI 92.5 FM, “KISS” 99.9 FM, “DaJam” 98.3 FM, KNUI “K-Country” 550 AM (106.1 FM); and KMVI “ESPN” 900 AM (102.5 FM).

While main frequencies were already restored for all stations, FM translator frequencies were brought back online this week for the companyʻs AM stations.

“We have been analyzing our vulnerability to ensure we continue to deliver the best products possible,” said Grimes. “We are truly grateful to our listeners who have reached out via phone, text and email. We are also thankful to the crew who worked during the holidays to make sure we were able to be onair for our community.”

PMG is a Hawaiʻi-based media company with offices in Honolulu, Kahului, Lihue, Hilo and Kona. PMG owns and operates (20) radio stations, Hawaii Airport Advertising, MauiNow.com, BigIslandNow.com, KauaiNowNews.com, Paradise Television Network and Digital Advertising Specialists Hawaii / DASH. For information, visit www.pmghawaii.com.

Editor’s note: Pacific Media Group is the parent company of Maui Now.