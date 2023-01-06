

























Hāna-Maui Resort has been named one of the 22 Most Relaxing Hotels & Resorts in the US by Trips to Discover, a digital travel magazine with a monthly readership of more than 1.6 million people.

The secluded resort in East Maui recently switched management to the Hyatt after previous operation under Travassa.

The publication also included the rural resort overlooking Hāna Bay, on its list of the world’s top remote resorts back in August, and among the eight best honeymoon resorts on the island back in June.

Hāna-Maui Resort. PC: Wendy Osher

Situated on the East side, it treats guests to a majestic sunrise as a rejuvenating way to start the day.

“Stress melts away here with the combination of jaw-dropping scenery, exceptional service,” and “a renowned spa,” the publication writes. The rooms have no alarm clocks or TV, “providing total tranquility.”

Hāna-Maui Resort. PC: Wendy Osher