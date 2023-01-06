Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 06, 2023

January 6, 2023, 6:01 AM HST
Photo Credit: Heather Salanti










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 09:40 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 01:23 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:59 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 07:52 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 03:27 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 10:07 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 01:59 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:59 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The progressive, zonal flow pattern across the North Pacific will direct a series of NNW to WNW swells that will assist in maintaining above average surf along many north and west-facing shores through next week. 


Surf along north and west-facing shores will hold through the day as a short period north northwest (320-330 degree) swell levels out. A small, short period northeast (030 degree) swell propagating in from a recent hurricane force low off the U.S. west coast will slowly fade down the chain through today. Surf along north and west-facing shores will gradually build this weekend into the middle of next week from consecutive northwest (320-330 degree) and northwest-becoming- north (360 degree) swells moving through the island waters. These swells may lift surf to around advisory levels along north-facing shores as early as Sunday or Monday. A larger, medium period northwest (330 degree) swell generated by winds behind an approaching cold front will likely push north and west-facing surf near or slightly above warning thresholds Wednesday. 


Surf along south-facing shores may experience a slight bump today into Saturday from the arrival of small, long period swell. Surf will return to background levels by early next week along south-facing shores. East-facing shore surf will remain small, except for shores better exposed to north wrap. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
