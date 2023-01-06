Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 09:40 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 01:23 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 5:59 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 07:52 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 03:27 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 10:07 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:59 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 5:59 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The progressive, zonal flow pattern across the North Pacific will direct a series of NNW to WNW swells that will assist in maintaining above average surf along many north and west-facing shores through next week.

Surf along north and west-facing shores will hold through the day as a short period north northwest (320-330 degree) swell levels out. A small, short period northeast (030 degree) swell propagating in from a recent hurricane force low off the U.S. west coast will slowly fade down the chain through today. Surf along north and west-facing shores will gradually build this weekend into the middle of next week from consecutive northwest (320-330 degree) and northwest-becoming- north (360 degree) swells moving through the island waters. These swells may lift surf to around advisory levels along north-facing shores as early as Sunday or Monday. A larger, medium period northwest (330 degree) swell generated by winds behind an approaching cold front will likely push north and west-facing surf near or slightly above warning thresholds Wednesday.

Surf along south-facing shores may experience a slight bump today into Saturday from the arrival of small, long period swell. Surf will return to background levels by early next week along south-facing shores. East-facing shore surf will remain small, except for shores better exposed to north wrap.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.