Maui Surf Forecast for January 06, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:59 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:59 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The progressive, zonal flow pattern across the North Pacific will direct a series of NNW to WNW swells that will assist in maintaining above average surf along many north and west-facing shores through next week.
Surf along north and west-facing shores will hold through the day as a short period north northwest (320-330 degree) swell levels out. A small, short period northeast (030 degree) swell propagating in from a recent hurricane force low off the U.S. west coast will slowly fade down the chain through today. Surf along north and west-facing shores will gradually build this weekend into the middle of next week from consecutive northwest (320-330 degree) and northwest-becoming- north (360 degree) swells moving through the island waters. These swells may lift surf to around advisory levels along north-facing shores as early as Sunday or Monday. A larger, medium period northwest (330 degree) swell generated by winds behind an approaching cold front will likely push north and west-facing surf near or slightly above warning thresholds Wednesday.
Surf along south-facing shores may experience a slight bump today into Saturday from the arrival of small, long period swell. Surf will return to background levels by early next week along south-facing shores. East-facing shore surf will remain small, except for shores better exposed to north wrap.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com