West Side

Rest Of Today: Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83. East winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83. East winds up to 10 mph.

South Side

Rest Of Today: Mostly sunny. Highs around 83. North winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows around 63. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 83. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

North Shore

Rest Of Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs 75 to 80 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 60 to 66 near the shore to around 51 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs 75 to 80 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Central Maui

Rest Of Today: Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Upcountry

Rest Of Today: Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 59 at the summit. Northeast winds up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 49 at the visitor center to around 46 at the summit. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60 at the visitor center to around 57 at the summit. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

East Maui

Rest Of Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs 75 to 80 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 60 to 66 near the shore to around 51 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs 75 to 80 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Lanai City

Rest Of Today: Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs 72 to 79. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with isolated showers. Lows around 62. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs 72 to 79. Light winds.

Kaunakakai

Rest Of Today: Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 65. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. East winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

Detailed Forecast

Update

Increased wind speeds and issued a wind advisory for Big Island summits through the day today based on latest observations. Winds are expected to diminish by this evening.

Synopsis

Very dry air will shut down almost all shower activity through Tuesday. A weak front will approach Kauai and Oahu by the middle of next week. Trade winds will remain light to moderate throughout the forecast period.

Prev discussion

/ISSUED 332 AM HST Fri Jan 6 2023/

Radar shows very little shower activity this morning, while satellite loop shows mostly clear skies across the smaller islands. Scattered to patchy broken cloud cover persists over windward and southeast facing areas of the Big Island. Expect isolated to scattered showers across windward areas of the Big Island this morning, with dry conditions elsewhere. By this afternoon, PW values below an inch will move in as inversion heights continue to lower to 5,000 feet or less. Little shower activity is expected statewide as very dry air spreads to all of the main Hawaiian Islands.

A surface ridge will remain nearby through Tuesday. Expect very little change in the overall weather pattern, with mostly dry conditions and light to moderate trade winds. Models show a weak front could approach Kauai and Oahu by the middle of next week, potentially increasing showers for the western islands. Light and variable winds may occur on Tuesday in advance of this front, with perhaps a return of light to moderate trade winds for Wednesday.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Wind Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Big Island Summits.

