Hawaiian Airlines President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Ingram. PC: courtesy.

The Maui Chamber of Commerce will host its annual luncheon with Hawaiian Airlines on Jan. 12, 2023. The event will feature a keynote address from Hawaiian Airlines President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Ingram, who will share a business update and what’s to come for Hawaiian Airlines in 2023.

“This is a fantastic and exclusive opportunity to hear from and connect with important Hawaiian Airlines executives, business leaders, and elected officials,” said Maui Chamber President Pamela Tumpap, “as well as learn more about their plans for 2023 and ideas on how the Chamber, Hawaiian Airlines, various industries and government can work together to rebuild, redefine, and reset the visitor industry direction to be more sustainable on cultural, environmental and community impacts.”

Attendees will have the chance to ask questions and share feedback with the Hawaiian Airlines team. Additionally, all attendees will automatically be entered to win one of four HawaiianMiles certificates for 15,000 miles.

Registration prior to Jan. 12 is required to attend, and tickets are $60 for Chamber Members and $70 for non-members.

Those interested in attending can register at MauiChamber.com by clicking on the Events Calendar tab.