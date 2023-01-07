Maui Business

2023 Annual Hawaiian Airlines Luncheon

January 7, 2023, 9:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Hawaiian Airlines President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Ingram. PC: courtesy.

The Maui Chamber of Commerce will host its annual luncheon with Hawaiian Airlines on Jan. 12, 2023. The event will feature a keynote address from Hawaiian Airlines President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Ingram, who will share a business update and what’s to come for Hawaiian Airlines in 2023.

“This is a fantastic and exclusive opportunity to hear from and connect with important Hawaiian Airlines executives, business leaders, and elected officials,” said Maui Chamber President Pamela Tumpap, “as well as learn more about their plans for 2023 and ideas on how the Chamber, Hawaiian Airlines, various industries and government can work together to rebuild, redefine, and reset the visitor industry direction to be more sustainable on cultural, environmental and community impacts.”

Attendees will have the chance to ask questions and share feedback with the Hawaiian Airlines team. Additionally, all attendees will automatically be entered to win one of four HawaiianMiles certificates for 15,000 miles.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Registration prior to Jan. 12 is required to attend, and tickets are $60 for Chamber Members and $70 for non-members.

Those interested in attending can register at MauiChamber.com by clicking on the Events Calendar tab.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Death Of A Maui Big Wave Surfing Pioneer Sends Shockwaves Through Community 2Ntsb Witness From Another Aircraft Observed Plane Impact Water Off Maui 3Fugitive Allegedly Fleeing By Boat Arrested By Us Marshals With Coast Guard Assistance 4State Supreme Court To Hear Oral Arguments In Maui County Council Election Contest 5Hawaiʻi Sees More Out Of State Homebuyers Canadians Californians Purchase On Maui 6Kilauea Begins Erupting Initial Flow Is Confined To Summit Caldera