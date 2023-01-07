Maui News

Advisory: Lānaʻi runway temporarily closed

January 7, 2023, 8:29 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Lānaʻi runway at Lānaʻi Airport (LNY) is closed due to a resurfacing supply issue, according to a notice issued by the state Department of Transportation on Saturday morning, Jan. 7, 2023.

The department anticipates reopening of the runway this afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Death Of A Maui Big Wave Surfing Pioneer Sends Shockwaves Through Community 2Ntsb Witness From Another Aircraft Observed Plane Impact Water Off Maui 3Fugitive Allegedly Fleeing By Boat Arrested By Us Marshals With Coast Guard Assistance 4State Supreme Court To Hear Oral Arguments In Maui County Council Election Contest 5Hawaiʻi Sees More Out Of State Homebuyers Canadians Californians Purchase On Maui 6Kilauea Begins Erupting Initial Flow Is Confined To Summit Caldera