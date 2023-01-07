Maui News
Advisory: Lānaʻi runway temporarily closed
The Lānaʻi runway at Lānaʻi Airport (LNY) is closed due to a resurfacing supply issue, according to a notice issued by the state Department of Transportation on Saturday morning, Jan. 7, 2023.
The department anticipates reopening of the runway this afternoon.
