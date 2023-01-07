Maui Surf Forecast for January 07, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|5-7
|8-12
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Sunny until 12 PM, then partly sunny.
Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:59 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly clear. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 60.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:00 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf will be relatively small along all shores through the day as a NNW (330 degree) swell continues to slowly diminish, along with an eastern fading small size, medium to long period NE swell. A new NW (320 degree) swell is anticipated to begin arriving later today into tonight that will gradual build in through Monday. Surf along exposed north and west-facing shores may reach High Surf Advisory levels by Tuesday. A much larger NNW (330 degree) swell is scheduled to arrive Wednesday with resultant surf heights potentially achieving High Surf Warning heights through Thursday. A series of very small, medium to long period S (190 degree) swells may provide small bumps in south-facing shore surf through the day.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning decreasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com