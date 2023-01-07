Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 5-7 8-12 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Sunny until 12 PM, then partly sunny.

Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 10:07 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:59 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 5:59 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Isolated showers. Low Temperature Around 60. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 08:26 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 03:57 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 10:36 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 02:34 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:00 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf will be relatively small along all shores through the day as a NNW (330 degree) swell continues to slowly diminish, along with an eastern fading small size, medium to long period NE swell. A new NW (320 degree) swell is anticipated to begin arriving later today into tonight that will gradual build in through Monday. Surf along exposed north and west-facing shores may reach High Surf Advisory levels by Tuesday. A much larger NNW (330 degree) swell is scheduled to arrive Wednesday with resultant surf heights potentially achieving High Surf Warning heights through Thursday. A series of very small, medium to long period S (190 degree) swells may provide small bumps in south-facing shore surf through the day.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning decreasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon.