Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 07, 2023

January 7, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
5-7
8-12 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny until 12 PM, then partly sunny.

                            Isolated showers. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 10:07 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 01:59 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:59 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 60. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 08:26 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 03:57 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 10:36 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 02:34 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:00 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf will be relatively small along all shores through the day as a NNW (330 degree) swell continues to slowly diminish, along with an eastern fading small size, medium to long period NE swell. A new NW (320 degree) swell is anticipated to begin arriving later today into tonight that will gradual build in through Monday. Surf along exposed north and west-facing shores may reach High Surf Advisory levels by Tuesday. A much larger NNW (330 degree) swell is scheduled to arrive Wednesday with resultant surf heights potentially achieving High Surf Warning heights through Thursday. A series of very small, medium to long period S (190 degree) swells may provide small bumps in south-facing shore surf through the day. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning decreasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon. 




