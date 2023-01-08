Effective Dec. 30, 2022, households receiving Social Security and/or Supplemental Security Income or SSI saw their benefits increase 8.7%.

The Department of Human Services notes the increase is due to a cost-of-living adjustment or COLA.

Social Security and SSI beneficiaries were sent notifications by mail in early December. Recipients were notified by letter that the increase in Social Security and/or SSI may impact eligibility for SNAP and could impact a household’s SNAP benefit amount.

Eligibility and benefit amounts are based on eligibility income limits for SNAP set by the United States Department of Agriculture and Food and Nutrition Services.

Typically the increases happen each year and the question on SNAP eligibility comes up, but this pas year, there were more people on SNAP new to the process due to the pandemic.

More information on eligibility is available online.