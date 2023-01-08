Maui News

Developer to present update on Pulelehua housing project

January 8, 2023, 11:30 AM HST
Pulelehua development, Mahinahina Hills (Phase 1) Expedited pilot public-private affordable for sale proposal. Presentation by Paul Cheng (10.19.22)

A special presentation updating the progress of the 310-acre Pulelehua housing development is among the topics being presented at the annual West Maui Taxpayers Association members meeting.

The meeting takes place at the Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall,Thursday, Jan. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m.

The project is mauka of Honoapiʻilani Highway between Kāʻanapali and Nāpili and includes housing intended for those working in West Maui.

Other topics include the restoration of Kahana Bay and an update on the West Maui Hospital.

For further information, send an email to [email protected] or call 808-661-7990.

