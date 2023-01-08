Maui Surf Forecast for January 08, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|5-7
|9-12
|9-12
|West Facing
|0-2
|1-3
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Sunny.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:00 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly clear.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Sunny.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:01 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A NW (320 degrees) swell is forecast to arrive later today and gradually build through Monday. Surf along exposed north and west- facing shores may approach High Surf Advisory levels Monday into Tuesday. A much larger NNW (330 degree) swell is scheduled to arrive Wednesday with surf likely reaching High Surf Warning level through Thursday. A series of very small, medium to long- period S (190 degrees) swells may provide small bumps in south shore surf through early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 5-10mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com