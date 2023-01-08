Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 5-7 9-12 9-12 West Facing 0-2 1-3 3-5 3-5 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 10:36 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 02:34 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:00 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 08:59 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 04:27 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 11:07 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 03:09 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:01 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A NW (320 degrees) swell is forecast to arrive later today and gradually build through Monday. Surf along exposed north and west- facing shores may approach High Surf Advisory levels Monday into Tuesday. A much larger NNW (330 degree) swell is scheduled to arrive Wednesday with surf likely reaching High Surf Warning level through Thursday. A series of very small, medium to long- period S (190 degrees) swells may provide small bumps in south shore surf through early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 5-10mph.