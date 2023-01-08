Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 08, 2023

January 8, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
5-7
9-12
9-12 




West Facing
0-2
1-3
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 10:36 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 02:34 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:00 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 08:59 PM HST.




High 2.4 feet 04:27 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 11:07 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 03:09 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:01 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A NW (320 degrees) swell is forecast to arrive later today and gradually build through Monday. Surf along exposed north and west- facing shores may approach High Surf Advisory levels Monday into Tuesday. A much larger NNW (330 degree) swell is scheduled to arrive Wednesday with surf likely reaching High Surf Warning level through Thursday. A series of very small, medium to long- period S (190 degrees) swells may provide small bumps in south shore surf through early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 5-10mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
