Hāna’s own Lahela Lee Park was the first Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha‘iha‘i Falsetto Contest Champion. PC: courtesy Daryl Fujiwara / Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha‘iha‘i Falsetto Contest

The Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha’iha’i Falsetto Contest returns to The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua’s Celebration of the Arts, Saturday, April 8, 2023 with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

Conventionally a kāne (male) competition, Maui continues the new tradition, highlighting another facet of Hawaiian music, Hawaiʻi’s first female falsetto contest.

To enter and learn more about the contest visit: festivalsofaloha.com/haihai

Contestants will be judged by the following criteria:

Vocals/Music – Vocal Quality (Balance, Intonation, Strength); Vocal Technique (Control, Ha‘i (up/down), Glissando., Vibrato); Vocal Aesthetics (Dynamics/Expression, Individuality, Phrasing); Musicianship (Accompanied by house musicians); Musicianship (Contestant accompanies self)

Hawaiian Language – Mele Background (Composer, moʻolelo; manaʻo/inspiration; amount and accuracy of moʻolelo Hawai‘i); Pronunciation/Enunciation (Articulation and command of the Hawaiian Language, Kahakō); Technique (Haʻi/grace note in appropriate places; comfort/ease in moʻolelo delivery.

Overall Presentation– Grooming; Stage presence; Posture; Communication (Accurate, Enlightening, Entertaining); Delivery; Emotion.

In addition to awards and prizes 1st Place will receive $600 Cash; 2nd Place – $400 Cash; 3rd Place – $300 Cash. Contestants are heavily judged on ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i, and a special award will be given for Hawaiian Language. Grand prize is a professional recording opportunity with Nāpua Greig and Pihana Productions.

2022 event contestants: Polanimakamae Kahakalau-Kalima of Hilo, Hawaiʻi Island; Leimana Purdy of Waiohuli, Maui; Rainbow Ulii, of Honolulu, Oʻahu; Teressa Deneen Welolani Medeiros Noury of Lahaina, Maui; and Lahela Lee Park of Kawaipapa, Hāna. PC: courtesy Daryl Fujiwara / Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha‘iha‘i Falsetto Contest

Lahela Park of Hāna, Maui was named the first Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha‘iha‘i Falsetto Champion last year for her rendition of “Nā Pua Nani Likeʻole.” Watch last year’s contest at Festivals of Aloha’s Facebook page here.

The contest is part of the annual Celebration of the Arts at the Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. The event features Hawaiʻi artisans, educators, cultural practitioners, speakers and entertainers. There’s also hands-on art, demonstrations, films, cultural panels, music and dance.

Carmen Hulu Lindsey has represented Maui as an Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustee since January 2012. She is also a long-time member of the ʻAhahui Kaʻahumanu and the Central Maui Hawaiian Civic Club. A professional entertainer and recording artist “Hulu” won the 2014 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards Female vocalist of the year for Hulu Lindsey, “A He Leo Wale No E” (Kahulu). In addition she has been featured on many projects and compilations. Most recently on the album, “Lei Nahonoapi‘ilani” recording the song “Ka Wai ʻO Eleile.”