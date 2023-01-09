Doobie Brothers. PC: courtesy.

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents The Doobie Brothers in concert Tuesday, May 2 in the A&B Amphitheater & Yokouchi Pavilion. This concert is part of the group’s historic 50th Anniversary Tour featuring Pat Simmons, Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald and John McFee.

Opening the show will be Maui’s own Pat Simmons, Jr. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the concert starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale online only at 10 a.m. to MACC members Tuesday, Jan. 10 and to the general public Friday, Jan. 13.

“For over five decades, The Doobie Brothers have delivered mind-blowing, roots based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll – all of which culminated in an induction into the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” according to a concert announcement.

“Selling more than 48 million albums, and winning four GRAMMY® Awards, The Doobie Brothers no. 1 singles Black Water and What a Fool Believes, both gold, lead a catalog of indelible songs that include: Listen to the Music, China Grove, Jesus Is Just All Right, Rockin’ Down the Highway, Long Train Runnin’, Take Me In Your Arms, Takin’ it to the Streets, Minute by Minute, You Belong to Me, The Doctor and more.”

Beginning with their multi-million-selling Toulouse Street, the Doobies have three multi-platinum, seven platinum, and 14 Gold albums. In 2021, the band kicked off their 50th anniversary tour which reunited Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, and John McFee.

Tickets are $69.50 (General Admission), $79.50, $99.50 and a limited number of $149.50 Gold Circle seats plus applicable fees. Gold Circle ticket holders receive exclusive access to the Yokouchi Pavilion bars and restrooms.

General admission tickets provide no seats though limited bleacher seating will be available on a first come, first seated basis. Tickets go on sale online only at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 to MACC members and to the general public Friday, Jan. 13.

To become a MACC member and receive advance purchase privileges among other benefits, patrons may log on to MauiArts.org/membership. MACC members at the ‘Ohi‘a Level and above qualify for advance ticket purchases.

All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-SHOW (7469) or email [email protected]