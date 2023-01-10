Maui Activities

25th Annual Pā‘ia Bay Beachfest, Jan. 21-22

January 10, 2023, 5:33 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Pā‘ia Bay Beachfest

The 25th Annual Pā‘ia Bay Beachfest features two days of competitive wave riding on Jan. 21-22, 2023. The family-friendly showcase welcomes Maui bodyboarders and soft-top surfers .

The event is presented by Positively+KAI (Kai Lenny) with Marlon Tumacder, PYCC alumni and staff, and community-minded individuals and businesses. This event is the only one of its kind at Pā‘ia Bay and has become a tradition for generations of Maui board-riders.

The first heat is in the water at 8 a.m. following the event blessing ceremony and dedication. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Registration for the Pā‘ia Bay Beachfest is open until Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, and is available online only at www.pyccmaui.org. Families and friends can follow the score and schedule during the event from the same website. The event is $30 to enter, and $10 per additional division. Divisions are strictly split by age. Competitors receive a collectible tee-shirt and swag from event sponsors.

The 25th Annual Pā‘ia Bay Beachfest features special guests, emcees, and judges, including world-champion waterman Kai Lenny. An awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, Jan. 22 at sunset.

This is an alcohol, drug and nicotine -free event.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Pā‘ia Youth Council, Inc., which operates the Pā‘ia Youth & Cultural Center, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation. It is funded by grants from the Maui County Department of Housing & Human Concerns, the State of Hawaiʻi Office of Youth Services, private foundations, community donations and fundraisers.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1One Of Priciest Home Sales In Maui History Makena Mansion Sells For 32 76m 2The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour Makes Maui Stop May 2 3Forecast Of Xl Surf Prompts Advisory From County Of Maui 4Warning Issued Swell To Bring Surf Of 40 50 Feet To North Shores 5Maui Obituaries Week Ending Jan 9 2023 6Lawmakers To Consider Sports Gaming Bill