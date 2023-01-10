Pā‘ia Bay Beachfest

The 25th Annual Pā‘ia Bay Beachfest features two days of competitive wave riding on Jan. 21-22, 2023. The family-friendly showcase welcomes Maui bodyboarders and soft-top surfers .

The event is presented by Positively+KAI (Kai Lenny) with Marlon Tumacder, PYCC alumni and staff, and community-minded individuals and businesses. This event is the only one of its kind at Pā‘ia Bay and has become a tradition for generations of Maui board-riders.

The first heat is in the water at 8 a.m. following the event blessing ceremony and dedication.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Registration for the Pā‘ia Bay Beachfest is open until Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, and is available online only at www.pyccmaui.org. Families and friends can follow the score and schedule during the event from the same website. The event is $30 to enter, and $10 per additional division. Divisions are strictly split by age. Competitors receive a collectible tee-shirt and swag from event sponsors.

The 25th Annual Pā‘ia Bay Beachfest features special guests, emcees, and judges, including world-champion waterman Kai Lenny. An awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, Jan. 22 at sunset.

This is an alcohol, drug and nicotine -free event.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Pā‘ia Youth Council, Inc., which operates the Pā‘ia Youth & Cultural Center, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation. It is funded by grants from the Maui County Department of Housing & Human Concerns, the State of Hawaiʻi Office of Youth Services, private foundations, community donations and fundraisers.