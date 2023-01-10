Maui News

Alexander & Baldwin donates $25,000 to Maui United Way campaign

January 10, 2023, 1:34 PM HST
Women Helping Women is one of Maui United Way’s partner agencies that receives funding
from donors such as Alexander & Baldwin. Photo Courtesy: Maui United Way

Alexander & Baldwin contributed $25,000 to Maui United Way’s 2022-2023 Live United Campaign.

These funds will target local needs around education, financial stability and health through vital programs offered on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.

“Maui United Way is so appreciative and grateful to Alexander & Baldwin for their generosity and support of Maui County’s people and the entire community for over five decades.” said Nicholas Winfrey, president and CPO. “Alexander & Baldwin is not only an outstanding corporate contributor, but also encourages all of its employees on Maui to support the Maui United Way annual campaign.” 

Carol Reimann, A&B’s Maui Vice President, said: “Alexander & Baldwin started on Maui over 150 years ago, and it’s our privilege to partner with Maui United Way year after year to ensure essential support is available to kamaʻāina in need.”

Maui United Way supports 39 health and human service programs here in Maui County, with more than 300 businesses contributing to their annual campaign.

Maui United Way depends on the continued support of local businesses and community members to address Maui’s most vital needs. With each additional donation, MUW is one step closer to its goal in creating a better tomorrow. To learn more about Maui United Way or to make a contribution, please visit www.mauiunitedway.org or call 808-244-8787.

