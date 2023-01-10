Maui News

Maui Ocean Center sea turtle rescue truck stolen

January 10, 2023, 9:47 AM HST
PC: MOC Marine Institute / Facebook

The Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute is reporting that their Sea Turtle Rescue truck was stolen overnight.

According to the organization, the 2019 blue Toyota Tacoma truck could possibly still have the MOC logo on the hood and sides.

The truck also had rescue and research supplies and tools that are used regularly by the nonprofit organization.

The team is in charge of responding to sea turtle standings on Maui, and rehabilitating sick and injured turtles from across the state.

“We heavily rely on our truck and rescue supplies to effectively respond to all strandings and transport turtles for rehabilitation,” organization leaders said in a social media post.

Anyone with information on the stolen vehicle is asked to call Maui police.

