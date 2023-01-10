Marine Graphical Composite Forecast Map for Central North and South Pacific. Jan. 10, 2023. PC: NOAA/NWS.

Surf of 40 to 50 feet is forecast along north facing shores as an extra large swell arrives, peaking on Wednesday. The west facing shores will also see warning level surf of 25-35 feet.

The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning for the north and west facing shores of Niʻihau, Kauaʻi, Oʻahu and Molokaʻi, and the north facing shores of Maui.

“Surf will rapidly build and exceed warning levels late tonight through early Wednesday, peak through the day Wednesday, then hold above warning levels through Thursday as the swell moves through,” according to the NWS.

The public can expect ocean water to surge and sweep across beaches, periodically overtopping vulnerable coastal roadways. The NWS is forecasting significant beach erosion and wave run-up to impact coastal properties and infrastructure, especially at and around high tide just before daybreak.

Powerful longshore and rip currents will be present. The agency warns that surges and strong currents inside exposed harbors could cause damage to boats due to the jostling of boats and floating docks.

The public is advised to stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts, and postpone entering or leaving channels affected by the high surf until the surf subsides.