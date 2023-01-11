Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 20-25 35-45 20-30 20-30 West Facing 8-12 10-15 14-18 14-18 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 12:10 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 04:33 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:02 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 10:29 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 05:43 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 12:44 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 05:39 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:03 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will exceed warning levels today as the largest swell of the season builds down the island chain. The swell will begin out of the northwest (320-330 degrees), then shift out of the north northwest (340 degrees) through the day Thursday. As this northerly swell eases into the weekend, a new northwest swell begin to build, potentially nearing warning levels for exposed north and west facing shores by late Sunday. Surf along south facing shores will remain at seasonal levels through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain small, except for areas exposed to northerly swells.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a waist to stomach high N wind swell filling in during the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 15-20mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a waist to stomach high N wind swell filling in during the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/sideshore texture and current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 10-15mph.