Maui Surf Forecast for January 11, 2023
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|20-25
|35-45
|20-30
|20-30
|West Facing
|8-12
|10-15
|14-18
|14-18
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:02 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:03 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will exceed warning levels today as the largest swell of the season builds down the island chain. The swell will begin out of the northwest (320-330 degrees), then shift out of the north northwest (340 degrees) through the day Thursday. As this northerly swell eases into the weekend, a new northwest swell begin to build, potentially nearing warning levels for exposed north and west facing shores by late Sunday. Surf along south facing shores will remain at seasonal levels through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain small, except for areas exposed to northerly swells.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a waist to stomach high N wind swell filling in during the afternoon.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 15-20mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a waist to stomach high N wind swell filling in during the afternoon.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/sideshore texture and current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 10-15mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com