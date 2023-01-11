Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 11, 2023

January 11, 2023, 6:01 AM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Sandy Ahern

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
20-25
35-45
20-30
20-30 




West Facing
8-12
10-15
14-18
14-18 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 12:10 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 04:33 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:02 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 10:29 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 05:43 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 12:44 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 05:39 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:03 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will exceed warning levels today as the largest swell of the season builds down the island chain. The swell will begin out of the northwest (320-330 degrees), then shift out of the north northwest (340 degrees) through the day Thursday. As this northerly swell eases into the weekend, a new northwest swell begin to build, potentially nearing warning levels for exposed north and west facing shores by late Sunday. Surf along south facing shores will remain at seasonal levels through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain small, except for areas exposed to northerly swells. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a waist to stomach high N wind swell filling in during the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 15-20mph. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a waist to stomach high N wind swell filling in during the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/sideshore texture and current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 10-15mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
