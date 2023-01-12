Maui News

Haleakalā National Park recruiting Hawaiian Immersion school teacher  

January 12, 2023, 6:16 PM HST
Students visiting Haleakalā National Park. NPS Photo by Jill Peters

Haleakalā National Park is expanding its curriculum for Kula Kaiapuni (Hawaiian Immersion Schools) in Hawai‘i.

The National Park Service is recruiting one teacher to create a guided field trip in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian language) for fourth graders. This opportunity is made possible by the National Park Foundation’s Open Outdoors for Kids Grant Program.  

The Hawaiian Immersion school teacher will receive $9,900 for 360 hours of work into the 2023-2024 school year, working alongside park educators, and bringing a class to pilot the teaching materials. The field trip curriculum will include pre and post-visit activities, an evaluation, and a teacher workshop.  

“The Hawaiian proverb, Ua ao Hawaiʻi ke ʻōlina nei mālamalama, translates to Hawaiʻi is enlightened, for the brightness of day is here. It refers to Hawaiʻi being in the era of education. The National Park Service is also in a new era of accessibility of education programs for all,” said Honeygirl Duman, Education Specialist and Hawaiian Community Liaison for the park. “This is an exciting time for the National Park Service and our Kula Kaiapuni community,” added Duman. 

Teachers interested in applying should have teaching experience at Hawaiian Immersion schools, familiarity with current curriculum standards,and with group management for educators. To apply,  email a  resume to: [email protected] by Feb. 10, 2023 

To discover more NPS education programs, visit: www.nps.gov/teachers/index.htm 

