Ocean Safety crews on Maui used rescue watercraft to make multiple rescues Wednesday as an extra-large swell peaked along the north and west facing shores.

While responding to a 911 call about swimmers being pulled into a riptide in high surf at 10 a.m. at Nāpili Bay, an Ocean Safety officer from DT Fleming Beach Park rescued two boogie boarders at Honolulu Bay in surf of 15-20 feet, according to the County of Maui Fire Department.

An ocean safety officer operating the Hanakaʻōʻō Beach Park rescue watercraft made two rescues in response to 911 calls Wednesday. One was for snorkelers in Nāpili Bay at 1:30 p.m. Another occurred at 2:45 p.m., when the ocean safety officer recovered a board and located a surfer who was separated from the board in high surf.

At Kanahā Beach Park along Mauiʻs north shore, an ocean safety officer on rescue watercraft assisted a standup paddler who was waving for help after losing a board in surf of 25 to 30-plus feet on the outer reef fronting a lifeguard tower. The rescue was reported at around 10:12 a.m. The paddler was assisted to shore.

A high surf warning issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect through 6 a.m. Friday, with surf forecast to gradually begin lowering through the day Thursday. Ocean safety officers will be stationed in high surf areas Thursday for extended hours until dark.

The public is advised to remain cautious of ocean conditions and stay away from the shoreline along affected coasts.

Officials with the County of Maui thanked the public for its patience during the closure of Baldwin, Hoʻokipa and Kūʻau Bay beach parks, which were closed yesterday out of an abundance of caution. All three parks will reopen this morning.

