Maui News

Pacific Whale Foundation seeking photos of flukes to help with research

January 12, 2023, 11:54 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Pacific Whale Foundation is seeking photos of flukes for research. Photo Courtesy: Pacific Whale Foundation

The Pacific Whale Foundation is launching its Finders Free program in collaboration with its PacWhale Eco-Adventures.

The Finders Free program encourages passengers to submit high-resolution photos of whale flukes, the underside of a humpback whale’s tail, for the chance to receive a complimentary future excursion.

Researchers at the Pacific Whale Foundation collect images of whale flukes to document repeat sightings of previously identified and catalogued whales through an applied research methodology known as Marked Resights.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Finders Free will take place through April 23 on any PacWhale Eco-Adventures Whalewatch tours out of Maui’s Lahaina or Maʻalaea harbors.

“Tracking humpback whales is an important part of research, and photo identification is one of the best ways to track individuals,” Chief Scientist Jens Currie said. “The more photos we have of individual whales, the more we know about the population.”

Submissions can be uploaded at pacificwhale.org/research/citizen-science/finders-free where participants can access additional information and guidelines.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Specific photography guidance can be found in PWF’s Camera Settings Guide at pacificwhale.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/RES_Photo-Donation-Cheat-Sheet_R2.pdf. 

If the submitted images match an individual already logged into PWF’s extensive Humpback Whale Photo-ID catalog, participants will receive notice of a complimentary future ecotour within four to six weeks of receipt of submission.

“Community scientists are important members of the research team at Pacific Whale Foundation, often providing us with information we otherwise wouldn’t be able to collect,” Currie said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To be whale aware, click here.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Jaws Big Wave Surfers Put On A Show And Provide A Broken Surfboard Souvenir 2Mauis Baldwin And Hoʻokipa Beach Parks Close In Anticipation Of Xl Surf 3One Of Priciest Home Sales In Maui History Makena Mansion Sells For 32 76m 4Wreckage Recovered From Downed Medical Flight In Deep Waters Off East Maui 5Faa Computer Outage Results In Several Delayed Departures At Kahului Airport 6Details Announced For Public Memorial Service For Princess Abigail Kawananakoa