













Betty White was a life-long supporter of animal welfare and used her platform to raise awareness about the importance of adopting shelter animals. Though Betty White didn’t live to see her 100th birthday, her legacy continues to live on as people worldwide donate to their favorite animal charities in her honor on her birthday, Jan. 17, known as the Betty White Challenge.

Maui Humane Society is encouraging the community to donate $5 or more and will be matching up to $1,000 on Jan. 17 in her honor. As the island’s only open admission shelter, Maui Humane Society cares for over 4,900 animals per year. All donations made in honor of Betty White will go towards helping the organization’s mission of finding loving homes and care for homeless animals.

In addition to donations, Maui Humane Society is shining light on their own “Golden Girls,” Lilo, starring as Rose Nylund, Nala as Blanche Devereaux, Athena as Sophia Petrillo, and their longest stay animal who has been with the shelter for over 365 days, Linda, starring as Dorothy Zbornak.

Graphic courtesy Maui Humane Society

All four animals are currently in foster but are in need of furever homes. If you are interested in meeting these animals, call the Maui Humane Society to make an appointment.

“We invite all animal lovers to join us in honoring Betty White by making an appointment to see our Golden Girls or by donating to Maui Humane Society on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Your generosity will make a lasting impact in the lives of animals in need. Thank you for being a friend,” the organization said in a press release.

Maui Humane Society is located off Maui Veterans Highway on Mehameha Loop, Puʻunēnē and is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit mauihumanesociety.org/bettywhite to donate and learn more about the MHS Golden Girls.