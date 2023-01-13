Maui News

Live firefighter training near Kahului Airport

January 13, 2023, 11:22 AM HST
* Updated January 13, 11:24 AM
  Live fire training, Kahului, Maui. (1.13.23) PC: Nina Vishnevska

The state Department of Transportation Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting crews are conducting Live Fire Training near the Kahului Airport today. Black smoke can be visible during the training, which continues through 12 p.m.

