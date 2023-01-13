File photo by Wendy Osher

County of Maui ocean safety officers rescued a snorkeler caught in a rip current and three people aboard a capsized jet ski Thursday, during a second day of high surf from a north-northwest swell.

In West Maui, an ocean safety officer aboard rescue watercraft from DT Fleming Beach Park was dispatched to Nāpili Bay at 10:49 a.m. and brought to shore a snorkeler in distress due to a strong rip current caused by the surf.

The rescue was among assists and contacts made by ocean safety officers throughout the day, as the swell angle tracked to a more northerly direction and made the high surf more consistent, according to the County of Maui Fire Department.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

On the North Shore, an ocean safety officer aboard a rescue watercraft launched from Kanahā Beach Park at 11:30 a.m. to pick up three people who were on a jet ski that capsized and was sinking in 12- to 15-foot surf in the outer reef fronting the lifeguard tower.

After the three were taken to shore, the ocean safety officer went back out and was able to recover the jet ski and the occupants’ belongings. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources also was on scene.

The high surf warning was replaced by a high surf advisory this morning, and remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The National Weather Service forecast says the large north (350 degrees) swell is on the downward trend today.

“Large surf will persist for most north and west facing shores through the weekend as another powerful long period northwest (310 degrees) swell is expected to rise Saturday and hold through Sunday,” according to the NWS forecast.

Advisory level surf of 18 to 24 feet is expected today along affected shorelines.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The NWS advises that strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.